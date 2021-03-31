Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beattie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD
Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Austin Epilepsy Care Center2200 Park Bend Dr Ste 203 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-8831
Austin Epilepsy Care Center4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 339-8831
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Beattie is very thorough. She spends time listening. Genuine in her care and concern. My husband and I both see her. We are grateful for her being our neurologist!
About Dr. Jeanne Beattie, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Beattie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beattie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beattie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beattie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beattie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beattie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.