Overview

Dr. Jeanne Bernard, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bernard works at PACIFIC COAST DENTAL LAB in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.