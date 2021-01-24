Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delsignore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD
Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. Delsignore's Office Locations
Hand Surgery Associates360 Linden Oaks Ste 210, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 641-0141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeanne Del Signore has performed two carpal tunnel surgeries for me and one trigger finger, thankfully all three were 100% successful. She’s a miracle worker, always professional and very kind and caring. She will be greatly missed as I found out this week that she retired. Happy retirement, all the best in your new chapter in your life.
About Dr. Jeanne Delsignore, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1912981333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delsignore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delsignore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delsignore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delsignore has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delsignore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Delsignore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delsignore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delsignore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delsignore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.