Dr. Jeanne Doperak, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Doperak, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA.
Locations
UPMC Monroeville600 Oxford Dr Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 687-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Doperak. She's a very understanding doctor and takes time to talk with her patients. She sits down and actually has a conversation with her patients instead of the usual rush rush. And her staff (Erica) is the one I speak to the most are very professional and courteous.
About Dr. Jeanne Doperak, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1205871696
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doperak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doperak accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doperak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Doperak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doperak.
