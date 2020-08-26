Overview of Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD

Dr. Jeanne Eddington, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eddington works at EDDINGTON EDDINGTON & SLOCUM in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.