Dr. Jeanne Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeanne Edwards, MD
Dr. Jeanne Edwards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Owasso, Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
Jeanne M. Edwards PC1717B S Utica Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 712-7900
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 712-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We’ve been going to Dr. Edwards since 2019 at which time my wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Dr. Edwards has always been patient, kind , timely and always professional. When we go to my wife’s other doctors they communicate to me about my wife’s diagnosis and never talk to her or even make eye contact . Dr. Edwards always makes eye contact and speaks directly to her, which is awesome to see. Dr.Edwards knows now that I’m a full time Caregiver and she always ask how I’m doing or if she needs to get me help with my wife. We love Dr. Edwards
About Dr. Jeanne Edwards, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
