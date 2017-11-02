Dr. Jeanne Eisenbrown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenbrown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Eisenbrown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeanne Eisenbrown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Advanced Urology Institute80 Doctors Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-8557Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I met her first while in the hospital. Since then all my visits with her have been outstanding! I would recommend Dr. Eisenbrown to anyone needing a good urologist.
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750376323
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- University of Florida
- University of Tennessee
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Eisenbrown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenbrown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenbrown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenbrown has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenbrown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenbrown speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenbrown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenbrown.
