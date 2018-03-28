See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Franck works at Jeanne M Franck MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franck Jeanne MD Office
    16 E 98th St Ofc 1F, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 28, 2018
    I have been to Dr. Franck twice her work is excellent. You really have to look to see the small mark from my facial surgery.
    Anne — Mar 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD
    About Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1982671814
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Coll of Phys & Surg
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Franck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franck works at Jeanne M Franck MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Franck’s profile.

    Dr. Franck has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Franck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

