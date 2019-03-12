See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Michigan State University.

Dr. Greenblatt works at NYU MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Family Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue
    462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 562-4141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Family Psychotherapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Family Psychotherapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenblatt?

    Mar 12, 2019
    Dr. Greenblatt was the best thing that could have happened in our child’s life and ours as a family! She moved, and we will never find someone to replace her!!! Highly recommend her!!! She’s changed our sons quality of life immensely!
    — Mar 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greenblatt to family and friends

    Dr. Greenblatt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greenblatt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD.

    About Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235250499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenblatt works at NYU MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Greenblatt’s profile.

    Dr. Greenblatt has seen patients for Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeanne Greenblatt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.