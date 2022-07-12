Overview

Dr. Jeanne Grossman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Grossman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Corydon, IN with other offices in Salem, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.