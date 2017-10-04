Overview of Dr. Jeanne Knotek, MD

Dr. Jeanne Knotek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Knotek works at South Suburban Womens Center in Twinsburg, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.