Dr. Jeanne Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Phillips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 30 Garden Ct Ste B, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 647-1123
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 625-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips was very informative and corrected my heart rate very successfully. I really appreciated her and her work ethics. I would not hesitate to recommend her to anyone with heart issues. I also appreciated her connection with my current provider.
About Dr. Jeanne Phillips, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174515449
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
