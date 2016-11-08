Dr. Jeanne Rohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Rohan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeanne Rohan, MD
Dr. Jeanne Rohan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Rohan's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5100
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rohan has taken wonderful care of me for the last 9 years. She is caring and professional. I highly recommend the entire practice. There is little to no wait every time I have an appointment.
About Dr. Jeanne Rohan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598834657
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rohan works at
