Overview of Dr. Jeanne Rollins, MD

Dr. Jeanne Rollins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Rollins works at Eastover Univ. Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.