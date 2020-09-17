Dr. Jeanne Scanland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scanland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Scanland, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Scanland's Office Locations
Center for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery2104 Hamill Rd, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 698-5787
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Scanland for two cosmetic procedures and I go to her nurse for fillers. I have been very pleased with my results and will continue to see Dr. Scanland for my cosmetic needs.
About Dr. Jeanne Scanland, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Scanland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scanland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scanland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Scanland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scanland.
