Dr. Serafin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Jeanne Serafin, MD
Dr. Jeanne Serafin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Serafin works at
Dr. Serafin's Office Locations
Focused Care Therapy Group LLC3355 Saint Johns Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 461-9003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jeanne Serafin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1689625204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serafin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serafin works at
Dr. Serafin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serafin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serafin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serafin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.