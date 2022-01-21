Dr. Jeanne Spedale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spedale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanne Spedale, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeanne Spedale, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Locations
Nigro Dermatology Group PA7700 San Felipe St Ste 492, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 981-4444
West Ave Pharmacy2800 Kirby Dr Ste A200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 333-1770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very professional, open to discussing your concerns, and explaining very well what treatment you need and the following steps. He treated my rosacea and acne that began appearing on my 40 years. Now, my face and neck look fantastic.
About Dr. Jeanne Spedale, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1750356994
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spedale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spedale accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spedale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spedale has seen patients for Jock Itch, Hair Loss and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spedale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spedale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spedale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spedale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spedale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.