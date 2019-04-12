Dr. Theobald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanne Theobald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeanne Theobald, MD
Dr. Jeanne Theobald, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Theobald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Theobald's Office Locations
-
1
Denver Wellness Associates300 S Jackson St Ste 240, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (720) 724-3668
-
2
Mike Meltzer Therapy LLC3955 E Exposition Ave Ste 417, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (720) 724-0244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theobald?
I’ve been a patient of Denver Wellness Associates for three years. I was in a desperate place when Dr. Theobald and I met. A major psychiatric illness was emerging and was very rapidly destroying my life. Jeanne quickly found the right combination of medications based on my condition and genetic makeup and had me back on my feet quickly. She then worked with me to tune my medications so that they worked correctly. I was extremely fortunate to find Jeanne and could not recommend her or highly.
About Dr. Jeanne Theobald, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1972822609
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theobald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theobald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theobald works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Theobald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theobald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theobald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theobald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.