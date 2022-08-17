See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jeannemarie Hinkle, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (128)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeannemarie Hinkle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hinkle works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Hinkle is very friendly and thorough. She explains everything clearly and answers all questions to make sure you understand everything. She takes her time and gets all information needed to be sure she has all patient information needed to provide what is needed to help her parents. I’m thoroughly pleased with her.
    About Dr. Jeannemarie Hinkle, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013933266
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Mc
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall MC
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall MC
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeannemarie Hinkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinkle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinkle works at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hinkle’s profile.

    Dr. Hinkle has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

