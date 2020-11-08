Dr. Jeannette Chassaignac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chassaignac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannette Chassaignac, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeannette Chassaignac, MD
Dr. Jeannette Chassaignac, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chassaignac's Office Locations
Edward F. Breaux MD A Professional Corporation1016 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-6665
Lafayette General Pinhook Pharmacy1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 289-7287
Southern Urology LLC120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-6665
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and sympathetic doctor. Have been seeing her for years and she has helped me with constant bladder infections. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jeannette Chassaignac, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Dr. Chassaignac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chassaignac accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chassaignac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chassaignac has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chassaignac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chassaignac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chassaignac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chassaignac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chassaignac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.