Overview of Dr. Jeannette Colon-Marin, MD

Dr. Jeannette Colon-Marin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN.



Dr. Colon-Marin works at Sudhakar Garlapati in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.