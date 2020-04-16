Dr. Jeannette Thai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannette Thai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI.
Dr. Thai's Office Locations
Metro Partners in Womens Health PC26850 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4388
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Thai for over 20 years. She is professional, thorough and knowledgeable. I saw her consistently when pregnant with my now 20 year old, although another doctor from the practice delivered him. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jeannette Thai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1912908898
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thai speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
