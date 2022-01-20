Dr. Jeannine Rahimian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahimian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannine Rahimian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeannine Rahimian, MD
Dr. Jeannine Rahimian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Rahimian works at
Dr. Rahimian's Office Locations
Ucla Family Planning Clinic1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rahimian was very professional, attentive, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jeannine Rahimian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750312146
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Rahimian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahimian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahimian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahimian works at
Dr. Rahimian has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahimian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahimian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahimian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahimian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.