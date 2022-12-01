Overview

Dr. Jebin Chacko, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester School of Medicine, New York



Dr. Chacko works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.