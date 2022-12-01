Dr. Jebin Chacko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chacko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jebin Chacko, MD
Overview
Dr. Jebin Chacko, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester School of Medicine, New York
Dr. Chacko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
-
2
Rieder Medical Building1701 3rd St SE Ste 201, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chacko?
The Doctor listened and asked questions. He did bloodwork and did an evaluation . I had to go back for another appointment for electrodianostic testing. It took soo long for the appointment. Then I had to go to a surgery specialist to get a biopsy. That was another appointment, and then the surgery, then a follow up appointment. After getting the results, it took soooo long to get another appointment with Dr. Chacko. Then Dr. Chacko told me that there is no treatment for my rare disease. He was very kind, very nice but he said I don’t need to go back to see him. I feel like I was just abandoned. I only gave a four star rating because of the long wait for appointments. The Doctor did a wonderful job finding my problem. I think follow-up could be better.
About Dr. Jebin Chacko, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1598778458
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester School of Medicine, New York
- State University of New York at Stony Brook-School of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chacko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chacko works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chacko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chacko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.