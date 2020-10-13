Overview of Dr. Jed Axelrod, MD

Dr. Jed Axelrod, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.



Dr. Axelrod works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.