Overview of Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD

Dr. Jed Bindrup, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital, Alta View Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Bindrup works at Dr. Bindrup's Office in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.