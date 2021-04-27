See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD

Urology
3.2 (50)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD

Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kaminetsky works at University Urology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jay Motola, MD
Dr. Jay Motola, MD
3.3 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, MD
Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, MD
4.1 (49)
View Profile
Dr. Susan Marshall, MD
Dr. Susan Marshall, MD
2.8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Kaminetsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Provet
    215 Lexington Ave Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 686-9015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Hydrocele
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaminetsky?

    Apr 27, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Kaminetsky as a research volunteer and was very impressed with the knowledge and skill that he and the attending staff displayed. My experience was that everyone in the office is genuinely interested in providing as much knowledge as you could possibly need for understanding and making necessary decisions!
    — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaminetsky to family and friends

    Dr. Kaminetsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaminetsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD.

    About Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952378598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaminetsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaminetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaminetsky works at University Urology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaminetsky’s profile.

    Dr. Kaminetsky has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminetsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminetsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.