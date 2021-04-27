Overview of Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD

Dr. Jed Kaminetsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kaminetsky works at University Urology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.