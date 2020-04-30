Dr. Jed Turk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jed Turk, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jed Turk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
MKMG Poughkeepsie/Fishkill2507 South Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He did my hysterectomy 2 years ago and it went great ,he explained everything to me ,was very nice and understanding .
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1265527220
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Turk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turk speaks Tamil.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turk.
