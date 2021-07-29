Overview of Dr. Jed Weber, MD

Dr. Jed Weber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Laser Spine Institute, LLC in Tampa, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.