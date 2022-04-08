Overview of Dr. Jedediah Jones, MD

Dr. Jedediah Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Hand Surgery Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.