Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at Surgical Associates PLLC in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates, PLLC
    413 Lilly Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 493-5252
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  2. 2
    Surgical Associates, PLLC
    3610 Ensign Rd NE, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 403-5252
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Peter Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Medulla Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Adrenal Adenoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr Kaufman performed emergency surgery on me after I arrived through the St. Peters ER. I arrived to the ER in severe pain, and walked out of the hospital three days later sore but healing. He impressed me, not only because he was an excellent surgeon, but he really cared about what was happening to me throughout my stay. He didn't take extra risks, even had another doctor perform a procedure the next day that he felt was better suited for the job. He continued to follow me through both surgeries and really cared about my overall health, not just his handiwork. I feel so lucky to have received his care and would recommend him to anyone.
    JANICE K SMITH — Mar 06, 2021
    About Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD

    General Surgery
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1043228422
    • 1043228422
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Washington Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Medical Education
    Drake University
    • Drake University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jedediah Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaufman works at Surgical Associates PLLC in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kaufman’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

