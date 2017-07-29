Overview of Dr. Jedediah Wheeler, DO

Dr. Jedediah Wheeler, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Capitola, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Wheeler works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Capitola, CA with other offices in Scotts Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.