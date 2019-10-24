Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jediah Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jediah Lee, MD
Dr. Jediah Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center13652 Cantara St, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 375-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I've been seeing Dr. Lee for 3 years now and I really really hope I can continue seeing her forever. She has such a great bedside manner and is absolutely the sweetest person.
About Dr. Jediah Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1679899694
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.