Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD
Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD

Obesity Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Burack works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walk in Womens Gynecology Pllc
    535 CLINTON AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-9200
    Monday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tropical Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 16, 2020
    He has been my doctor for the past ten years. He is always cheerful, easy to talk to, and extremely thorough in health assessment. The office upholds the highest level of professionalism and care. I would highly recommend Dr. Burack; he’s a wonderful doctor and person.
    Regina MK — May 16, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD
    About Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD

    Specialties
    • Obesity Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1013984392
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine|NYU Medical Center
    Internship
    • Medical Center Hospital of Vermont|U Vermont
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
