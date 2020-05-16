Overview

Dr. Jedidiah Burack, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Burack works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.