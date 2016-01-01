Overview

Dr. Jeegar Jailwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Jailwala works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.