Overview

Dr. Jeetender Matharu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Matharu works at Cabrera & Matharu Mds in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.