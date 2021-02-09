Overview

Dr. Jeevan Abraham, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.