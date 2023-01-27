Overview

Dr. Jeevan Pai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Pai works at Cary Gastroenterology Assocs in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.