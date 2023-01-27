Dr. Jeevan Pai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeevan Pai, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeevan Pai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Locations
-
1
Cary Office115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 816-4948
-
2
Raleigh Endoscopy Center Cary1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 792-3060
-
3
Cary Gastroenterology Assocs1000 Crescent Green, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 816-4948
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to his patient’s concerns and explores all methods to problem solve.
About Dr. Jeevan Pai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1851312870
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Hlthcare Network
- Creighton U|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pai has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Pai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pai.
