Dr. Jeevan Vinod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeevan Vinod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeevan Vinod, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Christ Hospital.
Dr. Vinod works at
Locations
-
1
Kirten Parekh, DPM22-18 Broadway Ste 102, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (551) 246-3193
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vinod?
A top of the line location very clean xtra friendly staff very professional an efficient place to go
About Dr. Jeevan Vinod, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992941587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vinod has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinod works at
Dr. Vinod has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.