Overview

Dr. Jeevan Vinod, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Vinod works at Kirten Parekh, DPM in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.