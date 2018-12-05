Overview

Dr. Jeevaratnam Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Chandra works at The Heart Institute of East Texas in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.