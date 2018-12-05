Dr. Jeevaratnam Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeevaratnam Chandra, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeevaratnam Chandra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Chandra works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Institute of East Texas310 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandra?
Dr. Chandra has a great attitude and is very serious about what he does. He is the same person everyday. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Jeevaratnam Chandra, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649256322
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandra works at
Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chandra speaks Spanish.
Dr. Chandra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.