Overview

Dr. Jef Getzinger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Getzinger works at Cornerstone - Romeo Plank Medical Center in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.