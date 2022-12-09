See All Podiatrists in Fountain Valley, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD

Podiatry
4.8 (86)
Map Pin Small Fountain Valley, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD

Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Angarola works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Angarola's Office Locations

    Memorialcare Medical Group Fountain Valley
    11420 Warner Ave Ste 220, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Rancho Santa Margarita
    29472 Avenida De Las Bandera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    MemorialCare Medical Group
    3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 2, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275519845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Angarola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angarola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angarola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angarola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angarola has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angarola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Angarola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angarola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angarola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angarola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

