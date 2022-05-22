Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angobaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD
Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Angobaldo's Office Locations
1
Surgassist Pro LLC5880 Ashmill Dr Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 378-3870
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Right now I am just a little over 6 weeks out from my surgery and could not be happier with the results. This is my second surgery with Dr. Angobaldo. My first was a breast reduction and lift back in May 2021. I had wanted a breast reduction for 10 years and finally scheduled to have it done; life is too short to be unhappy with something if you can do something about it. I did need a second surgery due to one breast being bigger than the other and still wanting them smaller. I am so glad that I did the second surgery! My back feels so much, I have better posture and over all life is just better. The staff is wonderful and kind. They make you feel comfortable at all times. I know you have to book a little far in advance but to me that is a sign of really great surgeon who is in high demand. For reference I went from a 32 DDD to about a 32 B.
About Dr. Jeff Angobaldo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134304579
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center|Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Univ. Of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angobaldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angobaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Angobaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Angobaldo speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Angobaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angobaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angobaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.