Dr. Jeffrey Ashley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ashley, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Skin & Beauty Center (SBC)2720 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Ashley many times over the years and he has always taken care of my problems with effective and on target treatments. He is skilled at taking the right approach to problems the first time and making sure they are solved, and does so with such little discomfort. Nice man, just the kind of person you want as your physician!
About Dr. Jeffrey Ashley, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashley has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashley.
