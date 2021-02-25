Overview of Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO

Dr. Jeff Benjamin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Benjamin works at GRAND STRAND REG MED CENTER in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC, Conway, SC and Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.