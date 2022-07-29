Overview

Dr. Jeff Blackburn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia.



Dr. Blackburn works at South River Dentistry in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.