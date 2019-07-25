Dr. Jeff Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Brown, MD
Dr. Jeff Brown, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medic
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC8237 MEADOWBRIDGE RD, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 373-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. Brown is a superb doctor a real gem to find. He is currently treating my father at Memorial for a really bad case of osteomyelitis. All the other doctors went straight for the amputation option but Dr. Brown had a different approach. He presented my fathers options thoroughly and realistically. He has great bedside manners, very knowledgeable, and explains everything in detail with realistic expectations If anyone can be successful at this operation for my father I think Dr. Brown will be. Although, this is one of the worst cases he has probably seen, I have complete faith that he can restore the blood flow.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medic
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.