See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (44)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD

Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Andalusia Health, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Buchalter works at Professional Medical Consultants in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Buchalter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Medical Consultants
    698 Brent Ln, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 739-6715
  2. 2
    Andrews Institute
    1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 206, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 730-1082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Andalusia Health
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buchalter?

    Aug 26, 2020
    Dr. Buchalter treats me like I’m his only Patient but the best thing is he knows my pain and knows exactly where to put my injections where I get the best results. Highly recommend him!
    Peggy Watson — Aug 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buchalter to family and friends

    Dr. Buchalter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Buchalter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD.

    About Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255321824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchalter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchalter has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buchalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchalter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchalter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeff Buchalter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.