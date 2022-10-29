Overview of Dr. Jeff Chung, MD

Dr. Jeff Chung, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at Bergen Medical Associates in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.