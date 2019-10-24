Dr. Jeff Erickson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Erickson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeff Erickson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rogers, AR.
Metro Park Dental Arts
Locations
-
1
Metro Park Dental Arts508 S 52nd St, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 336-0370Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Vickie does an excellent, thorough cleaning and advice. Dr Erickson does a thorough exam. Both are excellent.
About Dr. Jeff Erickson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1902966229
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Metro Park Dental Arts
